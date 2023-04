LAHARPE — For all of the good in town — neighbors helping neighbors, infrastructure upgrades, etc. — LaHarpe still has plenty of issues that, if not addressed, will eventually threaten the community’s future.

So said a small group of residents who gathered this week for a community conversation, hosted by Thrive Allen County.

The hour-plus powwow tackled the town’s strengths and struggles, with plenty to boast about, but often with a blunt assessment on what needs help.