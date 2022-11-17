Land bank proposal takes shape

After more than a year of talks, Allen County is close to approving a land bank.

County commissioners met Tuesday with Jonathon Goering of Thrive Allen County as he puts the finishing touches on a land bank proposal, seen as a tool for attracting developers.

Under a land bank, a city or county has the power to remove delinquent tax obligations on abandoned property so that it can be transferred to a new owner without that financial burden. It makes the property more appealing to developers, and in some cases the government may sell it for a minimal amount, such as $1.