 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Land bank proposal takes shape

Allen County Commissioners are close to approving a resolution that would establish a land bank. They still have concerns about who would maintain properties.

By

News

November 17, 2022 - 1:51 PM

Jonathon Goering of Thrive Allen County speaks Tuesday with Allen County commissioners. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

After more than a year of talks, Allen County is close to approving a land bank.

County commissioners met Tuesday with Jonathon Goering of Thrive Allen County as he puts the finishing touches on a land bank proposal, seen as a tool for attracting developers.

Under a land bank, a city or county has the power to remove delinquent tax obligations on abandoned property so that it can be transferred to a new owner without that financial burden. It makes the property more appealing to developers, and in some cases the government may sell it for a minimal amount, such as $1.

