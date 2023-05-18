Last day treats

Iola Elementary School celebrated the last days of school with food and ceremonies. On Wednesday, students were treated to ice cream. On Thursday, they enjoyed a cookout. Fifth-graders, who will be moving on to middle school, celebrated by ringing the historic bell that is believed to have hung in the first Iola school and was restored last summer. Thursday is actually the first “last day of school” for IES, which opened in the fall.

second-graders in Heather Luedke’s class enjoy ice cream in front of IES. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register second-graders in Heather Luedke’s class enjoy ice cream in front of IES. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Brook McCawley rings the bell. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register AmiLyn Kilbury reacts after ringing the bell. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Fifth-grader Hilary Gean pulls with all her might to ring the bell. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Tarra Sailor rings the bell. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 6 photos