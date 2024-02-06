Lawmakers aim to restrict use of AI

A bill in the Kansas Legislature is aimed at stopping people from using artificial intelligence to create false political attack ads.

The bipartisan bill would prohibit political campaigns from using AI-generated media to create “false representations” of candidates or public officials in advertising and other campaign materials. That includes images, audio and video that have been manipulated with AI to create a realistic but false depiction (often called a “deepfake”) of a candidate, public official or their actions.

At a hearing on the bill last week, Democratic Minority Leader Vic Miller said he wanted to introduce the legislation out of fear that someone could use false, AI-generated media to influence the results of an election.