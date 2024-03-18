Lawmakers consider cell phone ban in schools

At David H. Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri, the rule is that students must keep their cellphones out of sight during class. In reality, the teachers tasked with enforcing the rule are no match for teenagers’ “almost compulsive” need to be on their phones all the time, said science teacher Noelle Gilzow.

Gilzow confiscates offenders’ devices and drops them in a basket on her desk she calls the “phone jail.” But she knows that she is fighting a losing battle.

“I cannot compete with Netflix,” she said.

More than three-quarters of U.S. K-12 public schools prohibit non-academic cellphone use, according to a report from the 2021-2022 school year. But only 43% of public high schools have such a rule. And at many of them, like at Hickman High, the so-called bans are enforced weakly, if at all.