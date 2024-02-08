 | Thu, Feb 08, 2024
Lawmakers, mom demand action on guns

Gun control advocates urged Kansas legislators to reject a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect gun rights.

February 8, 2024 - 3:30 PM

Democratic Reps. Jo Ella Hoye and Linda Featherston, both gun safety advocates who have worked with “Moms Demand Action” in the past, attended a Feb. 8, 2024 rally. Photo by (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Mary Snipes is mad. She’s been mad since 2018, when her son was shot and killed in Junction City.

“I became the maddest person ever. I am still a mad mom,” Snipes said to the rows of her fellow red-shirted “Moms Demand Action” advocates gathered on the second floor of the Statehouse on Thursday. “I am not the same.” 

Snipes recounted her journey of navigating grief to become a gun control advocate as one of several speakers at the annual gun safety event. Advocates chatted with each other before leaving to urge legislators to reject a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect gun rights and instead implement a safe storage law. 

