 | Wed, Mar 13, 2024
Lawmakers OK anti-trans bill

Kansas bill banning affirming care for trans kids headed toward fight with governor

By

News

March 13, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Rep. Ron Bryce said gender-affirming care for minors goes against what “reality says.” Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Kansas House lawmakers advanced a wide-ranging bill Tuesday that includes Republican plans to ban trans children from getting gender-affirming medical care amid outcry from worried parents.

The bill is part of a wave of anti-trans legislation pushed by Republican-dominated legislatures throughout the U.S. Twenty-two states have similar bans, including Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas and Nebraska.

Several LGBTQ lawmakers urged fellow lawmakers against voting for Senate Bill 233. Rep. Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, one of the Statehouse’s few gay lawmakers, said he would continue to fight for the state’s LGBTQ residents.

