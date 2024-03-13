Lawmakers OK anti-trans bill

TOPEKA — Kansas House lawmakers advanced a wide-ranging bill Tuesday that includes Republican plans to ban trans children from getting gender-affirming medical care amid outcry from worried parents.

The bill is part of a wave of anti-trans legislation pushed by Republican-dominated legislatures throughout the U.S. Twenty-two states have similar bans, including Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas and Nebraska.

Several LGBTQ lawmakers urged fellow lawmakers against voting for Senate Bill 233. Rep. Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, one of the Statehouse’s few gay lawmakers, said he would continue to fight for the state’s LGBTQ residents.