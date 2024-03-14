 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Lawmakers push sales tax break

Missouri lawmakers push tax break to expand Kansas City nuclear weapons facility. The facility manufactures 80% of the non-nuclear parts for nuclear weapons.

By

News

March 14, 2024 - 2:48 PM

The National Nuclear Safety Administration plans to expand its Kansas City facility, which develops and manufactures the non-nuclear components of nuclear weapons. Missouri lawmakers are hoping to approve a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the private developer building the expansion. Photo by Allison Kite/Missouri Independent/Kansas Reflector

Kansas City-area lawmakers want to give a sales tax break to developers expected to expand a federal facility that builds non-nuclear components to “modernize and refurbish” the nation’s nuclear stockpile.

A bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers from the metro are promoting legislation to offer a sales tax exemption on materials needed to expand the National Nuclear Security Administration’s existing campus in south Kansas City, which is operated by Honeywell International Inc.

Democratic Sen. Greg Razer told a Missouri Senate committee that the agency, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, plans to add 2.5 million square feet of new facilities and hire thousands of new employees.

Related
March 7, 2022
November 12, 2021
August 6, 2020
May 22, 2019
Most Popular