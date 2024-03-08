Lawmakers spar over gun rights bill

TOPEKA — Though Kansans and Missourians are still reeling from a February mass shooting that left dozens injured and one dead, a Kansas lawmaker is pushing to change gun regulations in the state so that the “feds” can’t interfere with gun owners like himself.

Rep. Michael Houser, a Columbus Republican, introduced the Kansas Gun Rights Preservation Act to ban state and local law enforcement from working with the federal government to enforce any federal gun law that “restricts the rights of law-abiding citizens to own or use firearms, accessories, or ammunition.” The bill also allows Kansans who believe their guns were wrongfully taken away to file a civil lawsuit.

House Bill 2803, heard Thursday by a House committee, could fine state and local agencies $50,000 for every violation of the act.