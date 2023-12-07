Lawmakers want to reform civil asset seizure

TOPEKA — Members of the Kansas Legislature on a bipartisan interim committee agreed to recommend reform of the system relied upon by law enforcement agencies to seize millions of dollars annually in cash and property from people suspected, but not convicted, of crimes.

The state’s civil asset forfeiture law has been denounced as a fundamentally unfair opportunity for government to take and keep a person’s property without proving the individual did anything wrong. Organizations calling for change believe Kansas statute lacks sufficient due process for the accused and created an incentive, or profit motive, for law enforcement to pursue seizures.

Dickinson County District Court Judge Ben Sexton, who chaired the Kansas Judicial Council’s latest evaluation of civil asset forfeiture in Kansas, told legislators Wednesday that law enforcement agencies fiercely defend the tool for disrupting criminal activity.