Lawmakers warn of a fertilizer industry monopoly

The sale of a fertilizer plant in southeast Iowa to Koch Industries is shining a spotlight on consolidation in the industry. Several groups are asking the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to carefully review the deal.

Silos sit in the background of a cornfield in Richville Michigan. Nitrogen fertilizer often is used on corn crops and is a major expense for farmers. Photo by PRESTON KERES/USDA/HARVEST PUBLIC MEDIA

When Koch Industries announced a $3.6 billion dollar deal in December to buy OCI’s Iowa Fertilizer Co. in far southeast Iowa, Jason Sporrer said he was shocked.

The sales manager for a co-op that provides agricultural products and services in western Iowa said the facility had brought much-need diversity.

“They came online with kind of a big splash, which brought some competition to the marketplace, which probably held some prices down,” Sporrer said. “But now it’s going to go by the wayside, in my opinion.”

