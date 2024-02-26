Lawmakers warn of a fertilizer industry monopoly

When Koch Industries announced a $3.6 billion dollar deal in December to buy OCI’s Iowa Fertilizer Co. in far southeast Iowa, Jason Sporrer said he was shocked.

The sales manager for a co-op that provides agricultural products and services in western Iowa said the facility had brought much-need diversity.

“They came online with kind of a big splash, which brought some competition to the marketplace, which probably held some prices down,” Sporrer said. “But now it’s going to go by the wayside, in my opinion.”