Crews with Veterans Worldwide install new sod at the Iola football stadium earlier this week. Lead contamination was found in about a third of the stadium infield, which was remediated by Veterans Worldwide. Donations, including one for $30,000, paid the costs to replace the rest of the sod. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register