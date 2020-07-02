Leavenworth hospital closing because of coronavirus costs

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Leavenworth hospital will close this fall because of costs associated with the coronavirus, the hospital owner said.

Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital’s inpatient unit will close July 17 and the entire hospital will close Oct. 1, the Saint Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday.

Last year, Sant Luke’s transitioned to concentrate on providing emergency services to improve its financial position, CEO Adele Ducharme said in a news release.