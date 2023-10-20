 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Lees tapped as City Marshals

Harry and Joyce Lee take seriously the commandment of "love thy neighbor." After 65 years of marriage, they remain busy as ever helping with community activities. The couple have been named City Marshals for Saturday's Farm-City Days parade.

Joyce and Harry Lee will serve as City Marshals for the Farm-City Days parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LAHARPE — Ask Harry and Joyce Lee why they’ve remained active in the community for so long, and without a moment’s hesitation, they point to the Bible, the Book of Matthew in particular.

“When Christ was asked which was the greatest commandment, the short answer he gave was to love God and love your neighbor,” Harry said. “And I don’t think you can show love for your neighbor by just patting them on the back and saying ‘I think you’re a good person.’ You need to reach out and help.”

With that as their compass, the Lees — after nearly 65 years of marriage — remain busy as ever.

