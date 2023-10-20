Lees tapped as City Marshals

LAHARPE — Ask Harry and Joyce Lee why they’ve remained active in the community for so long, and without a moment’s hesitation, they point to the Bible, the Book of Matthew in particular.

“When Christ was asked which was the greatest commandment, the short answer he gave was to love God and love your neighbor,” Harry said. “And I don’t think you can show love for your neighbor by just patting them on the back and saying ‘I think you’re a good person.’ You need to reach out and help.”

With that as their compass, the Lees — after nearly 65 years of marriage — remain busy as ever.