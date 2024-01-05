Legislative preview: Sen. Caryn Tyson targets tax rates

Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker who represents Allen County in the 12th District, is serving her third term as a state senator. She served a term as a representative before that.

Having that experience gives her the opportunity to serve on numerous committees and a strong voice on issues such as fiscal policy and taxes.

She is a committee leader on taxation and also serves on committees for transportation, commerce, unemployment compensation modernization and improvement, joint information technology, legislative post audit, and administrative rules and regulations.