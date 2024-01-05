 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Legislative preview: Sen. Caryn Tyson targets tax rates

As lawmakers head back to Topeka for the start of the next session on Monday, Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, plans renewed support for several tax reform-related efforts that were vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly. That includes proposals to exempt income taxes on Social Security for seniors and disabled veterans, and a "flat tax."

January 5, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, sits at her desk on the floor of the Kansas Senate in February 2023. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker who represents Allen County in the 12th District, is serving her third term as a state senator. She served a term as a representative before that.

Having that experience gives her the opportunity to serve on numerous committees and a strong voice on issues such as fiscal policy and taxes. 

She is a committee leader on taxation and also serves on committees for transportation, commerce, unemployment compensation modernization and improvement, joint information technology, legislative post audit, and administrative rules and regulations.

