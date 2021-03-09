Menu Search Log in

Legislators advance civics test requirement

March 9, 2021 - 7:41 AM

TOPEKA — Rep. Steve Huebert pivoted from politics to mathematics to explain his three-year campaign to add a required civics test to the curriculum of public, private and parochial high schools.

His first lesson was drawn from the Annenberg Civics Knowledge survey of 1,000 adults revealing only 51% were capable of identifying the three branches of government — executive, legislative, judicial. Of particular concern, he said, was one-fourth were unable to name one branch.

The second point is that understanding how government functions and what the constitution authorizes are important components of an informed citizen, Huebert said.

