Legislature ignores race panel insights

TOPEKA — Speaking on the Senate floor earlier this month, Sen. Oletha Faust Goudeau talked about the inequities she has experienced daily at the Legislature — from being denied boxed lunches because she didn’t “look” like a senator to seeing her bills go nowhere.

Many efforts she initiated that would help level the playing field for people of color in her district and across the state have been disregarded or buried, the Wichita Democrat told colleagues.

“It’s constant work and struggles, and I don’t ever see the results of it. It’s draining emotionally to see people suffer,” Faust Goudeau said.