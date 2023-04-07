 | Fri, Apr 07, 2023
Lehigh lake, trails set to become state’s 28th park. What happens next?

Now that lawmakers have approved a bill to designate the Lehigh Portland State Park, what happens next? Supporters say the process may have seemed quick, but it's actually been 45 years in the making.

April 7, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Elm Creek borders the Lehigh Portland Trails system to the north. Photo by COURTESY OF NICK ABT/ABT MEDIA

TOPEKA — Lehigh Portland is set to become Kansas’s 28th state park, fulfilling a dream 45 years in the making for local business representatives.

The final legislative hurdles were cleared in short order Thursday when Kansas senators and representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of seeing the 360-acre parcel of land at the south edge of Iola be added to the state park system.

Next up is Gov. Laura Kelly’s signature sometime within the next two weeks, and then completing contracts transferring ownership of the property from Iola Industries to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. 

