Lehigh lake, trails set to become state’s 28th park. What happens next?

TOPEKA — Lehigh Portland is set to become Kansas’s 28th state park, fulfilling a dream 45 years in the making for local business representatives.

The final legislative hurdles were cleared in short order Thursday when Kansas senators and representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of seeing the 360-acre parcel of land at the south edge of Iola be added to the state park system.

Next up is Gov. Laura Kelly’s signature sometime within the next two weeks, and then completing contracts transferring ownership of the property from Iola Industries to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.