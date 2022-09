City of Humboldt and Allen County road crews lay down chip and seal on Eighth Street in Humboldt on Tuesday morning. The county’s road repair efforts have been challenged this summer because of equpment breakdowns. The distributor truck, shown at right, had to be repaired so the county sought help from Neosho County until it was repaired. In Humboldt, crews will lay down chip and seal on Hawaii Road, and Eighth and Tenth Streets.