Menu Search Log in

Let the games begin

Allen Community College students returned to in-person classes Monday.

By

News

August 18, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Armando Colome squares off against Camilo Patino in a game of ping pong on Allen Community College’s first day of the 2020 fall semester.

Related
January 16, 2019
March 28, 2018
April 11, 2012
May 26, 2010
Trending