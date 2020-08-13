Menu Search Log in

Let’s go for a ride

Bike share program now available at LaHarpe.

By

News

August 13, 2020 - 9:55 AM

A pair of bicycles are available for use at LaHarpe City Hall as part of the Thrive Allen County-sponsored bike share program. Those wishing to use the bikes may reserve them by calling City Hall at (620) 496-2241 during business hours. The bikes can be reserved for up to 24 hours at a time. Anyone can use the bicycles, however those under 18 must also have a parent or guardian on hand to sign for the two-wheelers. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

