 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Library launches kids program

The "Library Littles" program offers a guest speaker, activities for parents and their children, and a story time. It's a little bit of talking for adults and a whole lot of playing for the children.

December 10, 2021 - 2:48 PM

Lesa Cole, Iola Public Library’s children’s librarian, shows off the children’s area, which will be remodeled with “the castle” removed. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

The “Library Littles” program launched last month at Iola Public Library will be held virtually at 10 a.m., Dec. 16 due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.  

The library program is for preschoolers and their parents and is the third Thursday of every month.  The program includes a guest speaker, activities for parents and their children, and a story time. Last month’s program enjoyed a full house. The limit for participants is 24. 

Lesa Cole, children’s librarian, leads the program. Next week’s guest is Liz Turner, an occupational therapist with Greenbush Learning Center.  

