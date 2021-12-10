Library launches kids program

The “Library Littles” program launched last month at Iola Public Library will be held virtually at 10 a.m., Dec. 16 due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The library program is for preschoolers and their parents and is the third Thursday of every month. The program includes a guest speaker, activities for parents and their children, and a story time. Last month’s program enjoyed a full house. The limit for participants is 24.

Lesa Cole, children’s librarian, leads the program. Next week’s guest is Liz Turner, an occupational therapist with Greenbush Learning Center.