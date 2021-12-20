Library rec program inspires learning

Playing with a child is an involved process — you just don’t realize it.
But peel back the layers and you see the building blocks for emotional stability being laid and verbal and motor skills being expanded. Add reading into the mix and the learning opportunities grow.
Put this all together into a safe place like a public library, and the potential for it becoming a movement starts to happen.
All this is behind Iola Public Library’s new initiative, “Early Literacy Can’t Wait,” which launched last month.
The program has two main goals: To help prevent child abuse and neglect by providing resources and activities that support families; and to help toddlers develop into well-rounded individuals eager to learn.
The program is the brainchild of Sharon Moreland, the library’s new director, and Tammie Benham, the youth services consultant for the Southeast Kansas Library System.
Benham, who is based in Pittsburg, wrote the grant to fund the program for one year.
Instead, the program received three years of funding, it was so well received.
“That was a nice surprise,” Benham said Wednesday. “They gave us three years without even telling us.”
Iola Public Library, home base for the Southeast Kansas Library System, was designated to implement the pilot program. In the second year, two more libraries will adopt the program, and in the third year, another two libraries. The SEKLS covers a 15-county area.
The monthly program is centered on playing, which is way more beneficial than many think.
When children are playing, “it’s their natural work environment,” said Benham. “They are natural explorers. Our job is to create those opportunities for them to explore different things.
“We’re intentional about creating opportunities for discussion, which build literacy skills because now they’re hearing new words and having the opportunity to use them.
“There’s a direct link to hearing words and learning how to read. The more words you hear, the larger your vocabulary. There’s a whole brain development that comes from playing, talking and reading,” Benham said.
“Let’s say I’ve set up a play kitchen. There’s a shopping cart and we’re going to the store. You ask a child what she’s shopping for. It’s an open-ended question that can be answered however they want. Maybe they start talking about their dog and now you’re going to make dog food and you’re going to cook it on the stove.
“On my end, I could be introducing new words like a top roast or a chuck roast or asking if that’s chicken or lamb. And then we introduce vegetables.
“Whenever you allow children to have that opportunity to talk about what they are doing, then they are practicing their vocabulary.
“These are practices that we’ve begun to recognize are effective in making children strong readers.”
Each month’s program will introduce new concepts by using vignettes designed by Benham, Moreland and Lesa Cole, children’s librarian at the Iola library.
Moreland and Cole will also receive special training this spring.
Benham is uniquely trained for the program. She holds a master’s in early childhood special education as well as a master’s in library science, “which allows me to walk the line between early childhood and early literacy.”
The program’s premise is also to prevent child abuse by growing stronger families.
“This is an opportunity for families to connect to each other through playing and reading together. We’re also inviting professionals to introduce themselves to the adults and tell them about their services. Last month’s talk was about how to find affordable health insurance. This month was with an occupational therapist from Greenbush Learning Center.
“She’ll be talking about what motor skills are typical for children age birth to 3. If a parent has concerns, we can talk about that and see that they get their child screened to make sure they are making adequate progress.”
“Our hope is that in the coming months we’ll be seeing new families using the library.”
FUNDING for the program comes from the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, the lead agency in the state for federal Community-Based Children Abuse Prevention services. The funding is from tobacco settlement dollars intended for children’s programs, such as Early Head Start and Parents as Teachers.
