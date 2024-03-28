Like father, like son

Fathers and sons share countless experiences, but few have the opportunity to be sworn in simultaneously before the United States Supreme Court.

The duo, 31st Judicial District Chief Judge Hon. Daniel D. Creitz and his son Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer Daniel S. Creitz, were recently sworn in before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Those sworn in can appear before the court, write briefs, and sit in on hearings. Daniel is eligible to participate in the court proceedings about healthcare topics, legislation, and issues that are at a national height right now.