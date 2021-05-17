 | Mon, May 17, 2021
Little Oscars returns with glitz, glamour and sentiment

The 56th Annual Little Oscars awards ceremony, presented to Iola High School theater and forensics students, brought back a more traditional celebration of the arts.

News

May 17, 2021 - 8:57 AM

Jonathon Poffenbarger was the night’s big winner with four Little Oscars awards, including “Most Inspirational.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The coronavirus pandemic made it a difficult year to perform theater and forensics, Iola High School teacher Regina Christiensen said during the Little Oscars theater awards presentation Friday night.

And the various restrictions caused by the pandemic — performing plays while wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart, avoiding touching, limited audiences, virtual forensics contests — made it even more challenging to inspire others.

But the students found a way. Perhaps none more so than senior Jonathon Poffenbarger.

