Local bookworm fulfills her dream

Is there such a thing as too many books?
Not according to Lara Veerkamp, proprietor of Iola’s new bookstore located in the old Sophisticated Rose building, which is currently celebrating its “soft” grand opening.
Called “Four M’s and a Silent Q,” the store features tons of discounted books in both paperback and hardback, along with puzzles, knitting and eventually a store dog.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.