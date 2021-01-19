Menu Search Log in

Local bookworm fulfills her dream

Recently retired math and science teacher has opened a bookstore in the former Sophisticated Rose building. Her short-term goal is to sell enough books to buy more books and build the collection.

January 19, 2021 - 9:54 AM

Lara Veerkamp is proprietor of Iola’s new book store “Four M’s and a Silent Q,” located just off the Iola square in the old Sophisticated Rose building. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Is there such a thing as too many books?

Not according to Lara Veerkamp, proprietor of Iola’s new bookstore located in the old Sophisticated Rose building, which is currently celebrating its “soft” grand opening.

Called “Four M’s and a Silent Q,” the store features tons of discounted books in both paperback and hardback, along with puzzles, knitting and eventually a store dog.

