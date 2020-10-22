Local court implements new case management system

The 31st Judicial District will implement a new case management computer system starting next week, which will mean changes for those who use the current electronic filing system or make electronic payments to the court.
The changes will apply to the Allen County District Court and other courts within the district. Several other districts across the state are also switching to the new system.
The court will stop taking electronic filings at 3 p.m. Tuesday until the morning of Nov. 2.
