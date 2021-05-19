Local hospitals revise visitor guidelines

Allen County Regional Hospital and Anderson County Hospital have revised their visitor guidelines to allow Level 3 visitation, as of May 17. The hospitals were previously at a Level 4, which allowed patients only one visitor per day. Level 3 visitor guidelines allow two visitors per patient per day in inpatient areas, and the emergency department. There is no visitor re-entry, and no visitors under the age of 14. Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms.

All ambulatory and outpatient clinics are still limiting patients to one visitor per appointment, and no visitors under the age of 14.

Although new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say fully vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors in many settings, the CDC emphasizes that this guidance does not apply in health care facilities. Per CDC guidance, masks will continue to be required for all patients and visitors to enter any Saint Luke’s facility until further notice, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Patients and visitors will also continue to be screened upon arrival.