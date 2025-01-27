One dead in LaHarpe house fire

LAHARPE — A body was found at the home of Gale and Ramona Jeffers, 408 Broadway St. in LaHarpe, after the house was destroyed in an early morning fire Monday.

The fire, which was reported shortly before 7 a.m., had fully engulfed the house by the time emergency crews arrived.

Ramona Jeffers has been in a metropolitan hospital for an unrelated health issue, and was not at home when the fire was reported.

Firefighters had been unable to locate Gale Jeffers, but found a body later in the day. The identity has not been confirmed. Deputies said the couple also had pets, which have not been located.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office were summoned to the scene as firefighters got the blaze under control.

No cause has been determined.