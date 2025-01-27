 | Mon, Jan 27, 2025
One dead in LaHarpe house fire

A body was found at the scene of a house fire in LaHarpe Monday morning. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

January 27, 2025 - 2:36 PM

LaHarpe volunteer firefighters work to contain a massive blaze at a residence at 408 Broadway St. Monday morning. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LAHARPE — A body was found at the home of Gale and Ramona Jeffers, 408 Broadway St. in LaHarpe, after the house was destroyed in an early morning fire Monday.

The fire, which was reported shortly before 7 a.m., had fully engulfed the house by the time emergency crews arrived.

Ramona Jeffers has been in a metropolitan hospital for an unrelated health issue, and was not at home when the fire was reported.

Firefighters had been unable to locate Gale Jeffers, but found a body later in the day. The identity has not been confirmed. Deputies said the couple also had pets, which have not been located.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office were summoned to the scene as firefighters got the blaze under control.

No cause has been determined.

LaHarpe volunteer firefighters work to contain a massive blaze at a residence at 408 Broadway St. Monday morning. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
LaHarpe volunteer firefighters work to contain a blaze at a residence at 408 Broadway St. Monday morning. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
