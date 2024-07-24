4-H’ers step into the spotlight

For the third consecutive year, Aspen Wimsett took the top prize at the Allen County Fair’s Fashion Revue Tuesday evening at Iola High School.

The annual fashion show officially kicked off the 2024 fair. Activities continue until Sunday.

Wimsett was named Overall Champion in Clothing Construction at Tuesday’s event. She also took the prize in 2023 and 2022.

The fashion show allowed 4-H’ers to show off their skills in sewing and buymanship.

Awards given included “Shopping in Style” for buymanship, with Teghen Jaro and Rohan Springer as senior class winners, Moira Springer and Kason Botts as intermediate winners, and Tessa Francis and Declan Springer as junior winners.

In sewing and textile design, champions were Wimset in the intermediate class and overall; Elijah Mentzer and Charmlia Kerr as junior class champions.

The “Friend of 4-H” award was given to Doug and Amanda Ames. The Ames family donated a new speaker system at the fairgrounds in honor of Amanda’s parents Paul and Dorothy Setter. The Setters were 4-H leaders. Paul served as beef superintendent and Dorothy for foods. Paul was Allen County’s first national project winner in dairy cattle. Amanda also has been involved with 4-H and won the Kansas Key Award, one of the highest honors available in 4-H.

Prior to the Fashion Revue, attendees enjoyed a catered dinner sponsored by the Friends of 4-H.