620 Day is A-OK

Shoppers flocked to downtown Iola Saturday for 620 Day-related sales and other activities.
Darcy O’Neill and her daughter, Delaney O’Neill, of Wichita, check out clothing at Audacious Boutique. The O’Neills and their friends were passing through Iola and stopped to check out the event.
Heather Breitenstein and Travis Sigg learn about bicycle helmets from Dave Fontaine. The Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) received 100 helmets from Kansas Safe Kids, and gave away several at Saturday’s event.
Curtis Russell, director of the Allen County Historical Society Museum, demonstrates how to make hard tack, a food product that lasts for years and will soften in milk and water. It was a staple of the Old West.
Kylie Renfro and daughter Paislee, in front, and Jackie Evans check out free flip flops and other items offered by Safe Base, with Susan Hawk manning the booth.