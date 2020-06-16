Menu Search Log in

891st gears up for Kuwait

Soldiers with the 891st Engineer Battalion are in Salina, training for a yearlong deployment to Kuwait. The National Guardsmen will be tasked with various construction projects.

By

Local News

June 16, 2020 - 10:20 AM

The Kansas Army National Guard 891st Engineer Battalion armory building in Iola.

Roughly 150 National Guardsmen in Salina are training for a yearlong deployment to Kuwait.

Most of the Guardsmen are members of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Battalion, whose headquarters company is in Iola.

The overseas deployment is the first for the 891st since the Battalion spent a year in Iraq in 2005.

