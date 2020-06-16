891st gears up for Kuwait

Roughly 150 National Guardsmen in Salina are training for a yearlong deployment to Kuwait.
Most of the Guardsmen are members of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Battalion, whose headquarters company is in Iola.
The overseas deployment is the first for the 891st since the Battalion spent a year in Iraq in 2005.
