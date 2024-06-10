A banner year

The news and advertising staff of The Iola Register won their respective sweepstakes awards at the Kansas Press Association’s annual awards banquet Friday evening in Lawrence. The Register is judged among its peers of small daily newspapers around the state. This year’s judges were from the Iowa Press Association. It’s the sixth consecutive year the Register has won the top award for both divisions. Of note, Kristi Kranker, the Register’s graphic designer, was named graphic designer of the year among all divisions. Violeta Stauffer-Rodriguez teams with Kranker as marketing director. For news and editorial, submissions by Vickie Moss, Richard Luken, Tim Stauffer and Susan Lynn made it another rewarding year.