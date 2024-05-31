“Am I going to die today?” Billie Call asked her son, Terry. “Is this the day?”

“I told her no, that we’d find a way to get her out,” Terry Call said Thursday.

But in the back of his mind, he fought increasing worry.

“She was shaking so bad from standing there in that cold water. She thought it was the end, asking me over and over if this was ‘the day.’”

“It was a flood like no other,” he said of the April 28 rains that overwhelmed his childhood home and where his elderly mother still lived.

“We went to bed Saturday night and the river was at the 16-foot mark,” he said of the Neosho River’s flood stage, which is 15 feet. “It was predicted to reach 18 feet by morning. To get up to Mom’s house, it’s gotta be 21 feet.”

At its peak, the Neosho reached 19.89 feet on April 28.

“We kept watching the level of the Neosho but turns out it was Elm Creek and the smaller ones that we needed to watch.”

For years, the family used a stately tree across the field from their home on South Vine as a marker for rising waters.

“If the water gets up to the tree, it’s usually 12 hours before it reaches the house,” he said.

Not this time.

At 4 a.m. the water was at the tree. By 5:15 a.m. it was a foot deep in the house.

“Mother Nature can really make you an idiot,” Terry said. “I went to bed thinking Mom would be fine.”

For Mrs. Call, a trip to the bathroom at 4 a.m. alerted her to the situation.

“While she was in the bathroom, her feet started getting wet,” Terry said. “Right away she pressed the medical alert button she wears around her neck.”

“My house is flooding!” she told the responders, who immediately called Terry and then his sister, Tracy Call.

Terry, who lives on North Second Street, figures it takes him two minutes to get to his mother’s home.

In those two minutes, the water had risen one foot.

“The water was just rushing in. The refrigerator was floating in the kitchen. There was no time to get anything out. ”

But most importantly, his mother was in a state.

“She was shaking so hard, holding onto her medicines,” recalled Susie Call, Terry’s wife. “The water was freezing cold.”

At age 89, Mrs. Call was fearful her time had come.

Outside, the water was now waist deep. Terry called police dispatch for a boat. Unfortunately, it was being used elsewhere.

The water had reached 22 inches in the house.

“I got her over to the stairs, which was pretty difficult for her. But we managed to get her up above the water level and then posted on Facebook that we needed a boat,” Terry said. “I thought about trying to take her through the water myself, but figured it was too risky. By then the water outside was up to her waist.”