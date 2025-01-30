A home for inspiration at Clock Tower Mercantile

Angie Rourk has a vision for a home decor store. It’s a blend of old and new, with a mixture of styles from contemporary to classic.

“That’s what most homes are,” Rourk said. “Everybody has a mixed bag of goods.”

On Saturday, Rourk and business partner Starla Shields will reopen a revamped Clock Tower Mercantile at a new location, 3 N. Jefferson Ave., just up the street from their previous store on the downtown square.

“When we started there, it was mostly all flea market stuff,” Rourk said.

With the new location comes change.

“I’m mixing found items and antiques with new items, and adding gifts and home goods. That’s my vision, becoming a home decor store with a little bit of everything.”

ROURK AND Shields are longtime friends who teamed up by opening a 2-foot-by-4-foot booth at a former flea market, Brooklyn Park. Ironically, it was located in the very same building where they are now.

The two met from their respective jobs in healthcare. Rourk worked as a nurse and retired last year as a practice manager. Shields was a nurse practitioner. Their flea market booth was a way to share their love of collectibles.

“As a child, I always collected things. I also like to find things for other people. It’s the hunt,” Rourk said. “I like unique things. Starla does as well. Our styles are different and similar at the same time. We bounce ideas off one another and work well together.”

The women quickly outgrew the space at Brooklyn Park. Each branched out and opened her own booth, then opened their own stores. Shields started Home-Spun in Chanute, and Rourk introduced Clock Tower Mercantile in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Shields closed her store and moved its inventory to the Iola shop. The new Clock Tower Mercantile at 3 N. Jefferson Ave. offers a bright, welcoming space to display a variety of new, used and refurbished merchandise. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Mercantile began as a traditional flea market, offering booths to vendors. It was an ideal place for customers to search for a variety of knick-knacks and collectibles, as well as antiques and refurbished furniture. Rourk sometimes offered classes teaching how to repair and repaint items. She drew a small but devoted following.

Still, they continued to dream about a different kind of store. Rourk gives credit to God and her faith as the pieces fell into place.

“We had looked at other buildings but it never felt right,” Rourk said. The lease on their previous location ended in December; the owner of their new location, Pierre Lisk, allowed them input as to how the building would be renovated.

“Everything just fell into place so we feel like God has given us this opportunity, and it’s all in his hands,” Rourk said.

Though Shields and Rourk invited former vendors to move with them, none took them up on the offer, deciding to either retire or quit the flea market business.

That also seemed providential.