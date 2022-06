Peda Samuel admitted to being a bit bewildered after hearing one of his school records had been broken Saturday.

It wasn’t necessarily that he was surprised Iola High’s Brett Willis bettered his mark of 10.82 seconds set in 1984, when he ran the 100 meters in 10.74 seconds at the recent state track meet.

The surprise was that for the past 38 years, Samuel didn’t even know he held the school record.