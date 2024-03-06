ACC explores housing option

Allen Community College leaders agreed to explore a proposal that would lease an apartment complex now under construction at the site of a former nursing home. They still have a lot of questions.

Developer Shane Lamb offered the former Arkhaven nursing home complex on North Walnut Street to lease for student housing. Lamb is currently renovating the facilities, which include a large, H-shaped central building and two smaller structures.

Allen trustees agreed Tuesday to ask Lamb to submit a lease agreement, outlining his expectations for costs and design.