ACC explores housing option

Allen Community College trustees want to see a lease proposal to start negotiations for a plan that would potentially house students at a former nursing home complex now under construction.

Allen Community College Board of Trustees Chairman Rebecca Nilges, left, and Corey Schinstock discuss a proposal that would lease the former Arkhaven nursing home for student housing. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College leaders agreed to explore a proposal that would lease an apartment complex now under construction at the site of a former nursing home. They still have a lot of questions.

Developer Shane Lamb offered the former Arkhaven nursing home complex on North Walnut Street to lease for student housing. Lamb is currently renovating the facilities, which include a large, H-shaped central building and two smaller structures. 

Allen trustees agreed Tuesday to ask Lamb to submit a lease agreement, outlining his expectations for costs and design. 

