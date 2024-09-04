ACC hires contractor

Allen Community College has hired Simpson Construction, of Wichita, to serve as the contractor for its building projects.

Representatives from Simpson Construction plan to attend the next board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the projects.

Allen wants to build a new Career and Technical Education facility and a new maintenance shop. The board in April approved spending up to $12 million for the projects. The goal is to attract more students by offering in-demand career training programs.

Architect One, Inc. of Topeka has designed plans for the buildings and has been working with the board to finalize them. Scott Gales of Architect One presented preliminary drawings and cost estimates in December 2023.

The CTE building would be a 25,000-square-foot facility with space for both manufacturing and traditional classrooms with laboratories north of the campus, overlooking a small pond, according to prior discussions. Part of the building could be used as a community event space. The interior will be flexible to quickly adapt to changing needs as dictated by industries and trends.