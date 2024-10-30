ACC projects jump to $14 million

Allen Community College trustees agreed to spend up to $14 million for construction of a new Career and Technical Education facility and a maintenance building. They acknowledged it also could cost another $1 million or so to purchase equipment and furniture, and build a road from the main campus to the site.

That’s more than the $12 million board approved for the project in April.

The good news: The college has up to $24 million in its reserve funds, so the project can be fully funded and still leave plenty for emergencies.

As trustees have worked with an architect and construction manager to design the facilities, they quickly realized costs would exceed the original estimate. Trustees said a committee worked to narrow the project, and the result will suit their needs without compromising on quality.

Trustees also hope they can offset the final cost, such as by obtaining grants. The budget will include nearly $1 million for contingencies, so they hope to limit the need to dip into those funds, as well.

“I want to thank the committee for the work they put into this,” Rebecca Nilges, chair of the board of trustees, said during a special meeting Tuesday.

“What you see today is not where we started, by any means. There was a lot of cutting back and shifting. This group wanted a product that we can use far into the future. It will be flexible, very functional and hopefully impressive because that’s what you need for recruiting. I hope the finished product will be something we’re very proud of.”

Trustees hired a construction manager, Simpson Construction of Wichita, to oversee the project and seek bids. Architect One, Inc., of Topeka, is designing the buildings.

Trustees said they needed to approve the new budget so Simpson and Architect One can move into the next stages. An artist’s rendering of a maintenance facility at Allen Community College. Courtesy photo

INTERIM PRESIDENT John Masterson, who led the college for 30 years before retiring in 2022, said he supports a building that will stand the test of time.

He cautioned against trimming the project too much, offering the theatre building as an example. Decades ago, the college cut costs during the planning and design stage, and have paid a price ever since.

“We’ve put about as much into it — with repair and replacements — as the original cost of the building,” Masterson said. “I want to make sure we don’t repeat those mistakes.”

Investments now will pay off later, he said. For example, the new CTE facility will use a higher-quality heating and cooling system instead of rooftop units at the recommendation of a trusted HVAC vendor.

“I don’t think you could cut much without downsizing and not being able to do the things we want to do,” Masterson said.

Masterson said he carefully reviewed the college’s financial position and feels comfortable that Allen will be able to keep enough of its reserves even after paying the full cost of the project. Trustees also said they felt comfortable with the amount of reserve funding that will remain after the project is completed.