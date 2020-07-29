Additional grant support available for local businesses

At least $60,000 still remains to help local businesses cover costs related to COVID-19, of the initial $132,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds awarded to Allen County from the Kansas Department of Commerce.

So far, nine local businesses have already received funding assistance through this mechanism.

Businesses that are interested can visit the Allen County website, and scroll down the homepage to find both the “Employee Certification Form” and the “Business Application” form along with instructions.