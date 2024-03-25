 | Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Ag issues top session update

State lawmakers and a representative from Sen. Roger Marshall's office attended a Spring Legislative Update sponsored by Allen County Farm Bureau Saturday at Iola Public Library.

March 25, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Kansas Farm Bureau’s John Kennedy, from left, Iola veterinarian Darrel Monfort and Rep. Fred Gardner visit during a Spring Legislative Update hosted by Allen County Farm Bureau Saturday at the Iola Public Library. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

With one year of experience behind him, Rep. Fred Gardner, R-Garnett, is enjoying his time in Topeka. 

Gardner, a retired veterinarian, was in his element Saturday morning at a Spring Legislative Update sponsored by Allen County Farm Bureau at the Iola Public Library. Gardner serves on the Kansas House’s agriculture committee and took advantage of Saturday’s forum to talk shop with farmers, ranchers and others interested in topics being debated at the statehouse. He was joined by Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, and a representative from U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall’s office, who each talked about legislative priorities.

“My family’s been involved in production agriculture in Kansas since 1870 so I really like to talk about agriculture. Let me run through things we got done this session and a few we made sure didn’t happen,” Gardner said. “Sometimes the most important thing we do is make sure things don’t happen that aren’t helpful to farmers.”

