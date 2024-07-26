Ain’t it swine?

The 4-H Swine Show took place Thursday evening at the Allen County Fair. Judge Conner Vernon gave some pointers to the youngsters presenting their pigs in the showmanship competition.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
Hunter Hurt participates in the Swine Showmanship competition. Hunter went on to win Overall Champion of the category, as well as Breed and Class Champion of Market Swine/Berkshire, and Breed and Class Champion of Breeding Swine/Breeding Gilt.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
Chanlynn Wrestler focuses her gaze on the judge as she circles the arena with her pig. Chanlynn won Champion Senior Swine Showman, as well as Reserve Breed and Class Champion of Breeding Swine/Breeding Gilt, and Reserve Breed and Class Champion of Market Swine/Yorkshire.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register