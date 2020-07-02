Allen Co. behind state with mail ballot trends

Local voters are bucking a statewide trend in declining to seek advance ballots for the upcoming primary election.
Roughly 150 Allen Countians have requested mail-in ballots for the Aug. 4 primary, a number on par with previous elections.
That is substantially less than the statewide trend, in which more than 142,000 Kansans have filed applications for advance ballots, well above the 54,000 requested at the same point in the last presidential election year.
