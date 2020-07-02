Menu Search Log in

Allen Co. behind state with mail ballot trends

A combined 258 applications for mail-in ballots have been received at the Allen County Clerk's office for the primary election Aug. 4. Those numbers are typical for a presidential election year, but well behind the pace for other parts of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 2, 2020 - 10:33 AM

Voters can request mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary election through the Kansas Secretary of State or through the Allen County Clerk offices.

Local voters are bucking a statewide trend in declining to seek advance ballots for the upcoming primary election.

Roughly 150 Allen Countians have requested mail-in ballots for the Aug. 4 primary, a number on par with previous elections.

That is substantially less than the statewide trend, in which more than 142,000 Kansans have filed applications for advance ballots, well above the 54,000 requested at the same point in the last presidential election year.

