Allen Countians split on abortion vote

Allen Countians were evenly split Tuesday on deciding whether the state constitution affords the right to abortion.

By the time ballots were tabulated, Allen Countians were narrowly in favor of an amendment that would have opened the door for lawmakers to pass laws further restricting abortion access by a margin of 20 votes, 1,836 to 1,816, or a margin of 50.3% to 49.7%. Statewide, Kansas voters rejected the amendment by 18 percentage points, 59% to 41%.

Allen County’s margin may change in the coming days as late-arriving ballots come into the county clerk’s office through the mail. Any ballot postmarked by Tuesday will be counted, provided it is delivered to the courthouse by Friday.