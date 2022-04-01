 | Fri, Apr 01, 2022
Allen County labor study results will be shared Wednesday

Two forums will allow local citizens to learn about the strengths and weaknesses of the area labor market

April 1, 2022 - 5:11 PM

Allen County will learn more about the health and well being of its workforce at two public meetings next week.

Next Move Group, a nationally recognized economic development consulting agency focused on small to mid-sized communities, conducted a month-long study of Allen County’s labor market. The agency will share its findings Wednesday at Allen Community College’s Stadler Room. A meeting for employers is scheduled for 10 a.m. and one for the general public at 3 p.m. Both sessions will offer a virtual option, too.

“Next Move Group is committed to helping Thrive Allen County’s private sector businesses understand what trends we are seeing that might aid them in attracting the skilled workers they need,” said Chad Chancellor, Next Move Group co-founder.

