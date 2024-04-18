 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Allen unveils final Centennial Circle

Allen Community College wrapped up its 100th anniversary celebration by unveiling the final Centennial Circle photo collage in a hallway near the Student Union.

April 18, 2024

Allen Community College bookstore manager Diana Dashnaw, front, reacts as she looks over a photo collage from the past year during the unveiling of the final Centennial Circle to celebrate the community college’s 100 years of operation. Behind her are former ACC President John Masterson and human resources specialist Shellie Regehr. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College wrapped up a celebration 100 years in the making Wednesday afternoon with the unveiling of the final “Centennial Circle.”

The Centennial Circles are a series of photo collages that celebrate each decade since the college first opened its doors on the third floor of Iola High School on Sept. 10, 1923. The Iola Junior College became Allen County Community Junior College when the school relocated to its campus on North Cottonwood Street in 1970. The name later was shortened to Allen Community College and is now commonly referred to as “ACC” or “Allen.”

The school’s centennial celebration kicked off with a party on Sept. 12, 2023, with Lt. Gov. David Toland of Iola as the keynote speaker. 

