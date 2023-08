Work has begun to convert the old Arkhaven Nursing Home complex into a series of apartments in north Iola.

Shane Lamb

Developer Shane Lamb, who owns the property at 1336 N. Walnut St., expects the first apartments to be ready for occupancy by the end of the year.

“We get probably four phone calls a day from people wanting to rent,” Lamb said Wednesday. “I got tired of letting it sit here and wait.”