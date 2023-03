Iola attorney Charles Apt III is one of four candidates vying for a pair of magistrate judge vacancies in Chanute April 16.

The 31st Judicial District announced in a news release that the four nominees will be interviewed starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Chanute’s Judicial Center second floor courtroom at 102 S. Lincoln Ave.

The interview schedule will be announced once its finalized.