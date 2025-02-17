Area braces for next wintry blast

The Allen County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday for all but essential employees because of a winter storm bearing down on the Midwest.

The wintry blast is expected to dump half a foot or more of snow in southeast Kansas by Wednesday, with dangerously cold temps expected to persist through Thursday.

Humboldt USD 258 administrators announced Monday morning that classes would not be held Tuesday or Wednesday.

By Monday afternoon, Iola-USD 257, Marmaton Valley-USD 258 and Crest-USD 479 had canceled classes for Tuesday, and Iola High School officials announced their Tuesday evening basketball games will be rescheduled for Thursday evening.

The Iola Public Library is closed Tuesday as well, and the library’s Thurs. Feb. 20 program “Kansas Legends & Folktales,” by Flint Hills author and folklorist Jim Hoy, is canceled and will not be rescheduled.

After the snow ends, temperatures are not forecast to get back into the teens until Friday, with lows as cold as 10-below Wednesday, with wind chill values projected at 20-below.