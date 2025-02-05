Area news briefs

Neosho County nominates clerk

ERIE — Chastity Foreaker, deputy Neosho County clerk, was nominated to fill the clerk’s position last week by the county’s Republican committee.

According to a report from The Chanute Tribune, the nomination will now go to Gov. Laura Kelly’s office.

Dey-Leigh Umbarger was elected in August 2024 as county clerk, defeating incumbent Heather Elsworth. The week before Umbarger was to take office, however, she notified the clerk’s office that she decided against taking the position for personal reasons.

Former Deputy Clerk Cat Diel was named interim county clerk and Foreaker deputy clerk. Foreaker was one of four candidates interested in the position and interviewed at the Neosho County Republican Central Committee meeting on Jan. 30.

Foreaker has worked in the clerk’s office since September 2022.

No ICE in Parsons

PARSONS — According to the Parsons Sun, social media speculation on whether federal immigration agents have been working in Parsons has been rampant. Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks says it has been exaggerated.

Agents representing or working for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were in Carthage, Mo., on Tuesday, according to media reports and a statement by Carthage Police Chief Bill Hawkins.

Hawkins noted that his department has not been actively assisting ICE with their operations. ICE agents had only notified the department that they would be in town. It was unknown whether ICE agents had detained anyone, as Parsons police weren’t involved.

Teacher wins Horizon Award

RICHMOND — Central Heights recently announced middle school science teacher Eric Reece has been recognized as one of the 32 statewide winners of the Kansas Horizon Teaching Award. According to The Anderson County Review, the award is given to only a handful of second-year teachers.

Chanute hopes for restaurant

CHANUTE — The Chanute Tribune reports that roof repairs on the clubhouse at Stone Creek Golf Course should be done by the end of March and the search for a new restaurant for that space continues. City Manager Todd Newman told city commissioners the work would be done before golf season starts in April.

Commissioners asked if the kitchen would need work before a restaurant would move in the space. Newman didn’t think that would be a problem, depending on the menu. Dalton’s Back 9 was in the restaurant for seven years and Colborn’s Kitchen was there less than a year, most recently. Colborn’s signed a year lease in April 2023.

When Dalton’s moved, the city of Chanute purchased restaurant equipment for $60,000. The city will do a request for proposals in February to fill the restaurant space.